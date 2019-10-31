Markets
AIV

Apartment Investment & Management Co. Reports Retreat In Q3 Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $2.00 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $567.03 million, or $3.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $229.83 million from $242.48 million last year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.00 Mln. vs. $567.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $3.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $229.83 Mln vs. $242.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.14 to $3.46

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIV

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular