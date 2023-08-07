Apartment Investment & Management Co. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV):

Earnings: -$3.60 million in Q2 vs. $239.14 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. $1.57 in the same period last year. Revenue: $45.67 million in Q2 vs. $50.70 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $(-0.28) - $(-0.18)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.