Apartment Investment & Management Co. Q1 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at -$10.19 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$8.82 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $50.20 million from $44.27 million last year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.50) - (-$0.40)

