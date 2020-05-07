Apartment Investment & Management Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $6.68 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $271.57 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $224.55 million from $230.24 million last year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q1): $224.55 Mln vs. $230.24 Mln last year.

