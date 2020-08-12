Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AIV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.26, the dividend yield is 4.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIV was $37.26, representing a -33.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.68 and a 51.9% increase over the 52 week low of $24.53.

AIV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). AIV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports AIV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.46%, compared to an industry average of -7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.