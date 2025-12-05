Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Price Target Decreased by 39.13% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is a decrease of 39.13% from the prior estimate of $11.73 dated November 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.42% from the latest reported closing price of $5.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apartment Investment and Management. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIV is 0.25%, an increase of 28.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 134,746K shares. The put/call ratio of AIV is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,296K shares representing 12.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,424K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 14.05% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 9,493K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,512K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 7,762K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,190K shares , representing an increase of 33.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,597K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares , representing an increase of 94.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 227.09% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,016K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,040K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 4.84% over the last quarter.

