Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.13, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIRC was $53.13, representing a -1.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.97 and a 47.62% increase over the 52 week low of $35.99.

AIRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AIRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.46. Zacks Investment Research reports AIRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.93%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the airc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIRC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISCV with an increase of 5.65% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of AIRC at 4.66%.

