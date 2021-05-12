Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.62, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIRC was $44.62, representing a -5.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.98 and a 23.98% increase over the 52 week low of $35.99.

AIRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). Zacks Investment Research reports AIRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.32%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIRC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 17.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AIRC at 4.7%.

