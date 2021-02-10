Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.36, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIRC was $41.36, representing a -2.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.36 and a 14.92% increase over the 52 week low of $35.99.

AIRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD).

Interested in gaining exposure to AIRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIRC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 34.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AIRC at 4.52%.

