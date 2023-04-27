Apartment Income REIT Corp - (AIRC) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp - said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.01%, the lowest has been 3.22%, and the highest has been 5.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=102).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apartment Income REIT Corp -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRC is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 171,690K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRC is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.84% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apartment Income REIT Corp - is 41.51. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.84% from its latest reported closing price of 36.15.

The projected annual revenue for Apartment Income REIT Corp - is 843MM, an increase of 9.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 17,549K shares representing 11.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,082K shares, representing a decrease of 20.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 27.03% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,401K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,658K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 55.78% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,877K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,123K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,959K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,289K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 22.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,630K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,506K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 20.32% over the last quarter.

Apartment Income REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400.

