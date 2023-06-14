Apartment Income REIT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AIRC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.93, changing hands as high as $36.98 per share. Apartment Income REIT Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIRC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.51 per share, with $46.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.