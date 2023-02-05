Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Apartment Income REIT said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $38.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 3.22%, and the highest has been 5.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=90).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.26% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apartment Income REIT is $40.80. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from its latest reported closing price of $38.76.

The projected annual revenue for Apartment Income REIT is $843MM, an increase of 11.36%. The projected annual EPS is $0.46, a decrease of 92.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apartment Income REIT. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AIRC is 0.3321%, an increase of 0.4370%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 179,945K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 21,082,067 shares representing 14.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,664,091 shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,658,266 shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,734,781 shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 49.05% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,122,824 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,198,338 shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,288,899 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,609,771 shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 7.29% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 5,019,491 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apartment Income REIT Background Information

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400.

