News & Insights

US Markets

Apartment building collapse kills 14 in Brazil

July 08, 2023 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, July 8 (Reuters) - A residential building collapse in northeastern Brazil killed 14 people, civil defense officials said on Saturday, as the last missing people were found lifeless.

The collapse occurred on Friday in the Janga neighborhood on the outskirts of Recife, the capital of the northeastern state of Pernambuco.

The apartment building collapsed during heavy rains that struck the region while many residents were still asleep.

According to a statement from civil defense, three people managed to survive the collapse, whose cause remains unclear.

On Friday, officials had already reported eight deaths.

Governor Raquel Lyra of Pernambuco expressed her condolences on Twitter, pledging that the state government would spare no effort in assisting families in need.

Recife, a coastal city with around 1.5 million residents, has been grappling with heavy rainfall in recent days.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Alistair Bell)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.