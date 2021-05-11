APAN Spotlight: Smitha Krishnamurthy on How Community Inspires Leaders to Bring Their Full Selves to Work

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we speak with members and leaders of our APAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Smitha Krishnamurthy, head of APAC People Strategy and Partnership Team at Nasdaq.

What is your role at Nasdaq and what does it entail?

My role is responsible for the People strategy in the Asia Pacific Region. I believe that the People team’s role is to nurture the development of culture, so it aligns with the values of the business and delivers on the strategy of the organization.

What role do you serve within APAN and why did you decide to take on this leadership role?

I am one of the co-leads of the Asian Professionals at Nasdaq. A colleague and good friend of mine at Nasdaq nudged me to take the role. And I took it because I was inspired to help people come to work every day and make them feel like they are able to bring their full self to work.

What is a memorable event or initiative you’ve had part in planning at APAN?

The Holi celebrations in 2019 and the Lunar New Year celebration in 2020 (Pre-Covid) were the two most memorable events. These two events united our employees from all over the world. The Holi celebrations were live streamed across all locations and over ten locations celebrated Lunar New Year in their own unique way. Events like this bring many communities, cultures and geographies together.

How can groups outside of the APAN network be allies to the Asian community in a time of unrest?

Any act of racial violence against a person of color is unacceptable, and our peer network communities within and outside Nasdaq have reached out to support us. At Nasdaq, across all our Employee Network Communities, we believe that we are always stronger together.

Who in the APAN community would you consider a role model and why?

I see many strong and inspiring colleagues at Nasdaq. I am always surprised and overwhelmed by the passion and innovation they bring to work. I try to take a little piece of learning with me every time I see the opportunity. APAN’s executive sponsors Roland Chai and Tal Cohen are great role models.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.