APAN Spotlight: Santosh Bharadwaj on Exploring Support in a Time of Unrest

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we speak with members and leaders of our APAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Santosh Bharadwaj Rangavajjula, senior QA analyst at Nasdaq.

Can you please tell us about your role at Nasdaq?

Quality is central to my role at Nasdaq. I work towards implementing tools, methods and processes to keep our systems up and running in their intended way.

Why did you decide to join APAN? What will you hope to take away and bring to the community?

I wanted to get to know about the Asian community at Nasdaq. I hope to actively engage with the community, bring good vibes, voice my views and get guidance from the community.

What does Asian culture represent to you?

I was born in Southeast Asia, and my perspective of Asian culture is that it represents resilience and diversity in terms of food, weather and people. I think we are colorful people.

How can groups outside of the APAN network be allies to the Asian community in a time of unrest?

Well, we are one Nasdaq team. In my experience, people support each other very well. I am a part of GLOBE too, and the community was very supportive when the incidents against Asians in the U.S. took place.

Who in the APAN community would you consider a role model and why?

Sohini Roy would be the one name. Roy and others in the office work tirelessly to build APAN as a community at our Stockholm and Vilnius offices. They makes sure every member is engaged.

