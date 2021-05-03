APAN Spotlight: Roland Chai on the Importance of Empathy and Solidarity in Times of Unrest

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we speak with members and leaders of ourAPAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Roland Chai, global chief risk officer at Nasdaq.

What is your role at Nasdaq and what does it entail?

My role at Nasdaq involves managing the financial and enterprise risk profiles of the Nasdaq Group and its subsidiaries.

What role do you serve within APAN and why did you decide to take on this leadership role?

I was asked to provide an advisory role along with Tal Cohen. I was excited to take up that role so that I could help APAN based on my experiences in working in APAC and developing multicultural teams.

What is a memorable event or initiative you’ve had part in planning at APAN?

While many of the conversations stand out, I was really struck by the strength of the network's support after the Atlanta shootings.

How can groups outside of the APAN network be allies to the Asian community in a time of unrest?

Racism affects all communities. Empathy and solidarity between diverse cultures help make us stronger in our working culture and also in our community.

Who in the APAN community would you consider a role model and why?

I think everyone on the APAN leadership group are excellent role models in their dedication and efforts to make events happen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.