APAN Spotlight: Rohini Shahriar on the Role of Communication in a Time of Unrest

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we speak with members and leaders of our APAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Rohini Shahriar, manager of Tower Advertising and Digital Production at Nasdaq HQ in Times Square.

What is your role at Nasdaq and what does it entail?

At Nasdaq, I manage the tower inventory and creative production for our clients around their visibility efforts for IPO day and beyond. I also work with various teams at Nasdaq to enhance client experience while they are in the space and from a virtual standpoint, supporting bell ceremonies as well as event experience.

What role do you serve within APAN and why did you decide to take on this leadership role?

I am one of the co-leads of APAN and joined in this capacity a year and a half ago. I have been at Nasdaq for eleven and a half years and have generally been interested in joining a group like this. I wanted to take on a more active role in this community at Nasdaq and foster relationships and togetherness with my fellow colleagues by creating events and activities that would benefit this group.

What is a memorable event or initiative you’ve had part in planning at APAN?

January 2020, we celebrated Lunar New Year at many Nasdaq offices. This was also the first year we expanded from SAPAN (South Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) to APAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq). The event was memorable all around and everyone got to learn a lot about how Lunar New Year is celebrated. There was a lot of food and it was so much fun being around a celebration that brought everyone together.

How can groups outside of the APAN network be allies to the Asian community in a time of unrest?

Communication is key. Ask your colleagues how they are doing and see if there is anything you can do to help. At times of unrest like this, it’s important to be together and for our colleagues to know that they are supported.

Who in the APAN community would you consider a role model and why?

Smitha Krishnamurthy has been one of the founding members of APAN and has done a lot for the network in terms of growing it and offering opportunities for our members.

