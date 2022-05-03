APAN Spotlight: Marie Christine Joy Lansangan on How Diverse Mentorship can Shape Leaders

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring members and leaders of our APAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Marie Christine Joy Lansangan, Senior Director of Advisory Client Services, Manila Site Lead and Head of Manila Advisory Services, about what her Asian heritage means to her and how diverse mentorship opportunities have shaped her as a leader.

Can you please tell us about your role at Nasdaq?

I'm a Senior Director of Advisory Client Services, Manila Site Lead and Head of Manila Advisory Services.

Why did you decide to join APAN? What will you hope to take away and bring to the community?

I joined APAN to gain more insights and better understand the different cultures and customs around Asia. I think being able to be open to learning about different cultures will allow me to be a better leader, especially in promoting diversity, inclusion, and belongingness in the workplace. It will be easier for me to connect with different people in and out of the organization because I have a better understanding of them, their culture and beliefs.

What does Asian-American culture represent to you?

Knowing and better understanding the Asian culture is essentially important to me since it reminds me that I am part of a bigger community. I find profound joy in discovering the uniqueness each culture has from the other - the culture that shapes people into who they are as they gain knowledge and learn different languages, values, norms, customs, and traditions. Through this, I develop a sense of belonging, growth, and the ability to empathize and relate easily to other people.

How can groups outside of the APAN network be allies to the Asian community?

I believe that each one of us has a choice to stand by each other, fight for a common good, respect others' beliefs and learn from one another. My hope is for everyone to allow themselves to be part of something new or unfamiliar to them. This might be a way to expand their views and understanding of the people and the bigger community around them. The world has a lot to teach and show us – it is up to us if we are willing to take them in.

Who is an Asian-American leader you admire, and why?

I admire Kamala Harris' will and determination as a leader. She had a long career in public life and is now the first female, first Black, and first Asian American vice president of the United States, giving us all hope that nothing is impossible. She proved the American dream that if you work hard, you can achieve anything.

How do you feel collaboration within and outside the APAN network supports your personal growth as a leader?

I really value the mentoring program that the employee network is doing. I am able to connect with different colleagues across Nasdaq. Even though most of the time I am assigned as a mentor, I still learn a lot from my mentee, given that we came from different backgrounds, locations and teams. I am happy that I can share my thoughts and learn at the same time, which has helped me a lot to become a better leader.

How has your culture shaped how you view leadership and leadership values?

They say that shaping culture requires that all aspects of the organization should work together. After being part of this company for a long time, I have seen how the culture evolved and how I have also evolved as an individual. I see how we are investing in ensuring that Nasdaq's culture aligns with our employees. This helps us to feel supported and valued. It is humbling to see how our leaders demonstrate our core values and drive our common purpose. This makes me strive to be a better leader.

