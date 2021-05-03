APAN Spotlight: Joseph Ritche Guiang on How APAN Supports a Global Community

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we speak with members and leaders of our APAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Joseph Ritche Guiang, the people strategy partner for Asia.

Can you please tell us about your role at Nasdaq?

I am the people strategy partner for Asia. My locations include Beijing, Manila, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Korea.

Why did you decide to join APAN? What will you hope to take away and bring to the community?

APAN has always supported the sharing of cultural activities across sites. This has encouraged me to take part and champion the initiatives in any way I can. My hope is that we gain more understanding and respect our differences while honoring our commonalities as we learn each other’s cultures and beliefs.

What does Asian culture represent to you?

The Asian culture is rich in history, arts and tradition. This is because Asia is home to several of the world’s oldest civilizations and is the source of many great religious systems of the world today. For me, the Asian culture represents the diversity of people, heritage and how we are all connected.

How can groups outside of the APAN network be allies to the Asian community in a time of unrest?

The Dalai Lama once said, “the world doesn’t belong to leaders, the world belongs to all humanity." We can support the Asian community by understanding what makes us the same rather than what makes us different. We are all human beings regardless of where we were born, each one with our own hopes and dreams, aiming to make the best of our lives as we can.

Who in the APAN community would you consider a role model and why?

I would consider Supriya Jha and Smitha Krishnamurthy as champions and role models of APAN. Both exemplify the best qualities in all of us. Their leadership has brought the group to where it is today.

