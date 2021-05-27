APAN Profile: Jyothi Banavati Krishnamurthy on How APAN Helps Connect People Across Geographies

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we speak with members and leaders of our APAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Jyothi Banavati Krishnamurthy, director of QA Test (GCS) at Nasdaq.

Can you please tell us about your role at Nasdaq?

Currently, I am the QA director working for the QA practice team. I mainly focus on the product IR Insight (GCS-product). I work for Angie Ruan’s organization and report to Paco Herrero. I work to implement and support all the QA practices required for the product testing team, as well as ensure that my team aligns with the values set by the organization in our day-to-day work.

Why did you decide to join APAN? What will you hope to take away and bring to the community?

I like to meet and interact with as many people as possible. I love to connect with people to exchange ideas and learn. I’m part of the E&M committee for Bangalore center and I would love to bring in more engaging opportunities to the center in the future. APAN helps connect people across geographical locations, and this was the driving force for me to be part of this team.

What does Asian culture represent to you?

I was born and raised in India, specifically the Southern part of the country. This area is rich in its culture and heritage, and I was brought up in a family that made sure we retained and implemented our culture in everything we do. This helped us feel like our culture is a part of us and that we are able to represent it anywhere we go. I believe that there are endless reasons to celebrate our culture.

How can groups outside of the APAN network be allies to the Asian community in a time of unrest?

Try to understand what this committee strives to hold up at all times. This can help other groups understand what they can contribute to this community.

Who in the APAN community would you consider a role model and why?

I see everyone in the committee as a role model since each person brings their own values, allowing me to learn something from everyone.

