Apache, Total Reveal Significant Oil Discovery At Maka Central-1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apache Corp. (APA) and Total S.A. (TOT) announced Tuesday a significant oil discovery at the Maka Central-1 well drilled offshore Suriname on Block 58. The well was drilled using the drillship Noble Sam Croft with Apache as operator holding a 50% working interest and Total holding a 50% working interest.

Maka Central-1 well confirms geologic model with 73 meters (240 feet) of oil pay and 50 meters (164 feet) of light oil and gas condensate pay. The appraisal planning is underway.

The well was successfully tested for the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple stacked targets in the upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals and encountered both oil and gas condensate.

The Maka Central-1 also targeted a third interval, the Turonian, a geologic analogue to oil discoveries offshore West Africa. The pressures encountered in the lower Santonian are a positive sign for the Turonian and future drilling will test this interval.

Drilling at the next well, Sapakara West-1, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of Maka Central-1, will test the same-aged oil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian intervals. The Sam Croft will be used to drill the next wells also.

