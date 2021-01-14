Apache, Total Announce Oil Discovery At Keskesi East-1 Exploration Well - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Apache Corp. (APA) and Total S.A. (TOT) announced an oil discovery at the Keskesi East-1 exploration well in Block 58 offshore Suriname. The companies noted that this oil discovery follows the January, April and July 2020 announcements of discoveries at the Maka Central-1, Sapakara West-1 and Kwaskwasi-1 wells, respectively.

John Christmann, Apache's chief executive officer and president, said: "We are excited to commence the appraisal program on our initial discoveries and extend our Block 58 exploration program to the north in 2021."

