Apache Soars, Advanced Micro Devices Gains and the Dow Is Up More Than 100 Points

The Dow is gaining amid continued optimism around trade and the economy. Here are some of the day’s biggest movers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is leading the U.S. stock market higher on Monday on reports China’s Finance Ministry agreed to lower tariffs for all trading partners on more than 859 types of products, including frozen pork. The Dow also got a lift from Boeing (BA), its largest weight, after CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigned. Don’t expect too much action, however. Christmas is just two-days away.

The Dow has gained 112.75 points, or 0.4%, to 28,567.84, while the S&P 500 has advanced 0.1% to 3225.17, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 0.3% to 8949.53.

Here are some of today’s best- and worst-performing stocks:

Apache (APA) has jumped 15% to $25.9 after starting a JV with Total (TOT) in Suriname, an area that many investors had likely written off.

CarMax (KMX) has dropped 3.9% to $89.11, continuing a selloff that began Friday after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales.

Nielsen (NLSN) has fallen 2.5% to $20.27 after the resignation of its CFO.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has gained 2.9% to $45.45 after China said it would cut tariffs on more than 850 types of goods.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) has risen 2,5% to $258.92 after getting added to the S&P 500 along with Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) and Steris (STE).

