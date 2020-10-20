Dividends
Apache Corporation (APA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2020

Apache Corporation (APA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that APA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.06, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APA was $9.06, representing a -73.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.77 and a 138.42% increase over the 52 week low of $3.80.

APA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). APA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$21.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

