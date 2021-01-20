Apache Corporation (APA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Apache Corporation (APA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that APA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of APA was $17.82, representing a -47.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.77 and a 368.95% increase over the 52 week low of $3.80.

APA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). APA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$20.79.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APA as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHB with an increase of 40.72% over the last 100 days. XOP has the highest percent weighting of APA at 3.87%.

