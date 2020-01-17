Apache Corporation (APA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2020

Apache Corporation (APA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that APA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of APA was $33.1, representing a -13.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.12 and a 80.58% increase over the 52 week low of $18.33.

APA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). APA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports APA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -108.66%, compared to an industry average of -17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-S (FLAG)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLAG with an increase of 17.58% over the last 100 days. RYE has the highest percent weighting of APA at 5.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.