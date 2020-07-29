Apache Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Apache Corp. (APA):

-Earnings: -$397 million in Q2 vs. -$360 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.96 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Apache Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$281 million or -$0.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.01 per share -Revenue: $0.60 billion in Q2 vs. $1.62 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.