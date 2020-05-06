Apache Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Apache Corp. (APA):

-Earnings: -$4.48 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.05 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$11.86 in Q1 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Apache Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$51 million or -$0.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.31 per share -Revenue: $1.28 billion in Q1 vs. $1.66 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.