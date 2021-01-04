US Markets
APA

Apache Corp to create holding company structure

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published

Apache Corp said on Monday it plans to create a new holding company called APA Corp, that would replace the oil and gas producer as the public company trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Apache Corp APA.O said on Monday it plans to create a new holding company called APA Corp, that would replace the oil and gas producer as the public company trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Apache will become a unit of APA and continue to hold assets in the United States, subsidiaries in Egypt and the UK, and its current economic interests in Altus Midstream Co ALTM.O and Altus Midstream LP.

A holding company structure allows a firm to lower its tax bill, protect patents and diversify its unit's businesses efficiently. In 2015, Google formed a holding company, Alphabet Inc, with distinct units under it.

The existing shares of Apache will be converted, on a one-for-one basis, into shares of common stock of APA, which will retain the ticker symbol "APA".

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APA ALTM

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular