Apache Corp to close San Antonio office, lay off 272 employees

Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Shariq Khan Reuters
Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp APA.N will close its San Antonio, Texas office that houses the team overseeing its Alpine High venture in the Permian basin.

The move, which will result in job cuts for about 272 employees, comes just months after the company warned it may move capital away from the struggling Alpine High region if prices of natural gas do not recover.

In a filing made with the Texas Workforce Commission, Apache said the affected employees will be leaving the company on March 6.

Apache did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

