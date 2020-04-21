Apache (APA) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apache (APA) closed at $8.37, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.97% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 96.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 26.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 22.85%.

APA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect APA to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 280%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.38 billion, down 15.36% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 119.07% lower within the past month. APA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

