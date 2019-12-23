Apache (APA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.54, changing hands as high as $26.58 per share. Apache Corp shares are currently trading up about 17% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.33 per share, with $38.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.40. The APA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

