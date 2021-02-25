Apache (APA) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat

U.S. energy explorer Apache Corporation APA reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss per share — excluding one-time items — of 5 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The outperformance reflects robust domestic production and a tight leash on costs. Precisely, the average daily U.S. output came in at 232,975 barrels of oil-equivalent per day (BOE/d), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 230,000 BOE/d.



However, Apache’s bottom line compared unfavorably with the year-earlier quarter's adjusted earnings of 8 cents due to sharply lower oil prices.



Revenues of $1.2 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion million but fell 29.5% from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $1.7 billion.



Apache Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Apache Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Apache Corporation Quote

Production & Selling Prices

Production of oil and natural gas averaged 410,758 BOE/d, which comprises 65% liquids. The figure slid 16% from the year-ago quarter.



The U.S. output (accounting for 57% of the total) fell 22% year over year to 232,975 BOE/d while production from the company’s international operations decreased 6% to 177,783 BOE/d. Apache’s oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) production was 266,474 barrels per day (Bbl/d). Natural gas output totaled 865,704 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d).



The average realized crude oil price during the fourth quarter was $43.21 per barrel, down 28% from the year-ago realization of $60.19. However, the number came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.94. Meanwhile, the average realized natural gas price increased to $2.27 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $2.05 in the year-ago period and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19.

Costs & Financial Position

Apache’s fourth-quarter lease operating expenses totaled $269 million, down 22% from the year-ago period. Moreover, total operating expenses plunged 75% from the corresponding period of 2019 to $1.2 billion. Apart from a significant drop in lease operating expenses, the improvement came on the back of lower depreciation and amortization expenses and the absence of the year-ago quarter’s impairment charges.



During the quarter under review, Apache generated $498 million of cash from operating activities while incurred $189 million in upstream capital expenditures. The company reported an adjusted operating cash flow of $500 million in the fourth quarter.



As of Dec 31, Apache had approximately $262 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $8.1 billion in long-term debt.

Guidance

The company provided guidance of $1.1 billion upstream capital expenditure this year, up from $988 million spent in 2020. Importantly, Apache expects to self-fund its capital expenditure with internally generated cash flows. This assumes WTI price of $45 and natural gas price of $3. Further, Apache is projecting a marginal (approximately 1%) decrease in adjusted oil production from the fourth quarter of 2020 to fourth quarter of 2021.

Zacks Rank & Stock Picks

Apache currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Apart from Apache, investors interested in the energy space might look at other options like PDC Energy PDCE, Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A and Ovintiv OVV. All the companies carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PDC Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 165.91% for the current year.



Royal Dutch Shell has an expected earnings growth rate of 165.32% for the current year.



Ovintiv has an expected earnings growth rate of 465.71% for the current year.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apache Corporation (APA): Get Free Report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Get Free Report



PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE): Get Free Report



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.