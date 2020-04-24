Apache (APA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Apache (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $10.68, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 82.29% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 35.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020. On that day, APA is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 380%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.38 billion, down 15.75% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 43.4% lower. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

