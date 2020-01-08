Apache (APA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apache (APA) closed at $32.73, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 55.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, down 132.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.58 billion, down 10.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 239.51% lower. APA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.