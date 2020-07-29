Markets
Apache Announces Major Oil Discovery In Offshore Suriname

(RTTNews) - Apache Corp. (APA) and Total S.A. (TOT) announced a major oil discovery at the Kwaskwasi-1 well drilled offshore Suriname in Block 58.

Kwaskwasi-1 was drilled to a depth of about 6,645 meters and successfully tested for the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple stacked targets in the upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals.

Preliminary fluid samples and test results indicate at least 278 meters of net oil and volatile oil / gas condensate pay in two intervals.

