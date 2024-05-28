APAC Resources Ups Stake in Prodigy Gold

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has experienced a significant change in their financial landscape, as APAC Resources Limited has increased its stake in the company through the acquisition of 66,666,667 shares. This move comes as part of Prodigy Gold’s share placement initiative announced the day before the transaction. The notice of change in interest reflects a substantial shift in voting power within the company.

For further insights into AU:PRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.