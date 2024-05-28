News & Insights

APAC Resources Ups Stake in Prodigy Gold

May 28, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has experienced a significant change in their financial landscape, as APAC Resources Limited has increased its stake in the company through the acquisition of 66,666,667 shares. This move comes as part of Prodigy Gold’s share placement initiative announced the day before the transaction. The notice of change in interest reflects a substantial shift in voting power within the company.

