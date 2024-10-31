APAC Resources Plans Bonus Warrants for Shareholders

APAC Resources (HK:1104) has released an update.

APAC Resources Limited has announced a special general meeting to approve the issuance of up to 271 million warrants. These warrants, exercisable between December 2024 and December 2027, will allow shareholders to subscribe for new shares at an initial price of HK$1.00 per share. The move aims to reward current shareholders with bonus warrants, enhancing shareholder value and potentially boosting the company’s stock market appeal.

