News & Insights

Stocks
APPCF

APAC Resources Plans Bonus Warrants for Shareholders

October 31, 2024 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

APAC Resources (HK:1104) has released an update.

APAC Resources Limited has announced a special general meeting to approve the issuance of up to 271 million warrants. These warrants, exercisable between December 2024 and December 2027, will allow shareholders to subscribe for new shares at an initial price of HK$1.00 per share. The move aims to reward current shareholders with bonus warrants, enhancing shareholder value and potentially boosting the company’s stock market appeal.

For further insights into HK:1104 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APPCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.