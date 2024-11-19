News & Insights

APAC Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Approval

November 19, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

APAC Resources (HK:1104) has released an update.

APAC Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual and Special General Meetings held on November 19, 2024. The meeting, attended by all directors, saw approval for re-electing directors, adopting financial statements, issuing and repurchasing shares, and a bonus issue of warrants, highlighting strong shareholder support and strategic growth plans.

