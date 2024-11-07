APAC Realty Announces Board Resignation and New Composition

APAC Realty Ltd. (SG:CLN) has released an update.

APAC Realty Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Andrew Scobie Hawkyard from his roles as Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director and member of several committees. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions and has outlined the updated composition of its board and committees. This change highlights the ongoing management adjustments within the company, which could interest investors tracking governance and leadership dynamics in the firm.

