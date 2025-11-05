APA Swings To Q3 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $205 million or $0.57 per share, compared to a net loss of $223 million or $0.60 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $332 million or $0.93 per share, compared to $370 million or $1.00 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $2.02 billion, compared to $2.54 billion last year.

"Our strong third-quarter results demonstrate our continued focus on operational execution, disciplined cost management, and the delivery of our strategic priorities," said John J. Christmann IV, APA's chief executive officer. "Once again, we exceeded production guidance across all operating areas, continued to deliver cost savings initiatives ahead of schedule and further strengthened our balance sheet. We believe the progress we have achieved in 2025 is sustainable and provides great momentum for the future."

