APA Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for APA (NASDAQ:APA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated APA and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.46, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.48% lower than the prior average price target of $44.08.

A clear picture of APA's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $52.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $29.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $49.00 $50.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $34.00 $33.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $30.00 $37.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $37.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $53.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Underperform $31.00 - Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $39.00 $52.00

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: APA displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.47%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

