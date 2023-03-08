APA Shares Pop Since Witnessing a Beat on Q4 Earnings

The stock of U.S. energy operator APA Corporation APA has gained 3.4% since its fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Feb 22. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s earnings beat and shareholder-firendly initiatives.

What Did APA’s Earnings Unveil?

APA reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 and increasing from the year-ago quarter’s income of $1.29.



The quarterly numbers reflect a lower operating expense and higher-than-expected production. Precisely, the average daily output came in at 414,435 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), ahead of the consensus mark of 405,000 BOE/d.



Revenues of $2.4 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion but edged down 1% from the year-ago quarter’s sales due to sharply lower gas realizations.



As promised, the company is using the excess cash from a supportive environment to reward them with dividends and buybacks. APA bought back 12.1 million shares at $44.40 apiece during the fourth quarter. The company also shelled out $80 million in dividend payment.



APA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

APA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | APA Corporation Quote

Production & Selling Prices

Production of oil and natural gas averaged 414,435 BOE/d, which comprises 64% liquids. The figure increased 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.



U.S. output (accounting for 53% of the total) fell 4.5% year over year to 217,830 BOE/d but production from the company’s international operations increased some 24.7% to 196,605 BOE/d. APA’s oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) production was 267,073 barrels per day (Bbl/d). Natural gas output totaled 884,169 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d).



The average realized crude oil price during the fourth quarter was $86.17 per barrel, up 9.7% from the year-ago realization of $78.52. However, the number came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88. Meanwhile, the average realized natural gas price fell to $4.04 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $4.95 in the year-ago period and badly missed the consensus mark of $5.69.

Costs & Financial Position

APA’s fourth-quarter lease operating expenses totaled $377 million, up 7.7% from the year-ago period. However, a significant decline in costs of oil and gas purchased meant that total operating expenses fell 9.8% from the corresponding period of 2021 to $1.6 billion.



During the quarter under review, APA generated $1.4 billion of cash from operating activities while it incurred $486 million in upstream capital expenditures. The company reported an adjusted operating cash flow of $1 billion in the fourth quarter. It also registered a free cash flow of $360 million during the period, though it was down from $466 million a year ago.



As of Dec 31, APA had approximately $245 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $5.5 billion in long-term debt. The debt-to-capitalization ratio of the company was 80.2.

Guidance

APA expects adjusted production to average 312,000-314,000 BOE/d in Q1 and 330,000-334,000 BOE/d in 2023. Of this, oil volumes are likely to be 147,000 Bbl/d and 159,000 Bbl/d for Q1 and 2023, respectively. Meanwhile, the company pegged its upstream capital expenditure for the year between $2 billion and $2.1 billion. APA has committed to return at least 60% of free cash flow to its shareholders.

