APA reports mixed results from drilling offshore Suriname

Nov 17 (Reuters) - APA Corp, the parent company of oil and gas producer Apache APA.N, on Wednesday reported mixed results from drilling off the coast of Suriname, with one new well showing as much as 375 million barrels of oil while a second was set to be abandoned.

Exploration off Suriname is being watched closely as it is just over the border from massive oil discoveries by Exxon Mobil XOM.N-led consortium, that includes Hess Corp HES.N and China National Offshore Oil Corp SASACY.UL, and is estimated to hold more than 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Apache had been pinning its hopes on the Suriname discovery after a failed bet in the Alpine High region of the Permian basin.

A single reservoir in the Sapakara South-1 is expected to yield 325 million to 375 million barrels of oil, APA said, adding that it would plug and abandon the Bonboni-1 well in the northern portion of Block 58 as it did not make sense to commercially develop the area.

APA has a 50% working interest in the block, while French energy major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA holds the remaining.

Calling the flow test, "very positive", Annand Jagesar, a managing director at Suriname state oil company Staatsolie, told a local radio station that the results sets the basis for offshore development.

"It means that later on we can have a production platform with Sapakara as a base ... It means that we can get back, basically, to that old timeline where we have the first production in 2025."

The results come at a time global crude prices LCOc1 have gained 60% since 2020-end, surging to multi-year highs, as nations ease COVID-19 restrictions and economies rebound from the pandemic.

Truist Securities' analyst Neal Dingmann said they expect the results of the flow test to give investors more confidence in what a broad-scale development could look like.

APA shares were down 3.54% at $28.59.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

