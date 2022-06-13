APA reports disappointing results from wildcat well in Suriname

Adds details from company statement, analyst comment, background

June 13 (Reuters) - APA Corp APA.O, the parent company of oil and gas producer Apache, said on Monday it struck water at an exploratory well off the coast of Suriname, sending its down more than 4% in premarket trading.

Exploration off the South American country is being watched closely as it is just over the border from massive oil discoveries by an Exxon Mobil XOM.N-led consortium in Guyana, which is estimated to hold nearly 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

APA said it would move the drillship that was working on the Rasper well in Block 53 to the next prospect in the same area.

APA holds a 45% stake in the Block 53 operations, with Malaysia's state-run Petronas owning 30% and Spain's CEPSA holding the rest.

"While the Rasper was unsuccessful, it was a large step out," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Scott Hanold.

"We think the more impactful news will be the results from the Krabdagu flow test that should include a resource assessment."

In November last year, APA said its Sapakara South-1 reservoir in Suriname was expected to yield only as much as 375 million barrels of oil, and that it would abandon and plug its Bonboni-1 well.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

