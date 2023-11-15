APA Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat on Strong Energy Production

U.S. energy operator APA Corporation APA reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08. The outperformance primarily reflects strong production.



However, the bottom line dropped from the year-ago adjusted figure of $1.97 due to significantly lower oil and natural gas prices.



Revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion but were down 20.1% from the year-ago quarter’s sales.



As promised, the company is using the excess cash to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. APA bought back 500,000 shares at $41.90 apiece during the third quarter. The company also shelled out $77 million in dividend payment.



APA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

APA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | APA Corporation Quote

Production & Selling Prices

Production of oil and natural gas averaged 412,252 BOE/d, which comprises 67% liquids. The figure increased 7.9% from the year-ago quarter and was above our expectation of 410,387 BOE/d.



U.S. output (accounting for 55% of the total) rose 3.1% year over year to 225,639 BOE/d, while production from the company’s international operations increased 14.4% to 186,613 BOE/d. APA’s oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) production was 275,562 barrels per day (Bbl/d). Natural gas output totaled 820,137 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d).



The average realized crude oil price during the third quarter was $86.15 per barrel, down 11.9% from the year-ago realization of $97.81. However, the number came above our projection of $82.79. Meanwhile, the average realized natural gas price fell to $3.12 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $5.62 in the year-ago period but beat our estimates of $2.36.

Costs & Financial Position

APA’s third-quarter lease operating expenses totaled $394 million, up 8.2% from $364 million in the year-ago period. However, a significant decline in the cost of oil and gas purchased meant that total operating expenses fell 13.2% from the corresponding period of 2022 to $1.5 billion. Our model put the figure at slightly over $1.5 billion.



During the quarter under review, APA generated $764 million of cash from operating activities while it incurred $474 million in upstream capital expenditures. The company reported an adjusted operating cash flow of $925 million in the third quarter. It also registered a free cash flow of $307 million during the period, though it plunged from $609 million a year ago.



As of Sep 30, APA had approximately $95 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.6 billion in long-term debt. The debt-to-capitalization ratio of the company was 72.6.

Guidance

APA expects adjusted production to average 334,000 BOE/d in Q4. Of this, oil volumes are likely to be 161,000 Bbl/d. Meanwhile, the company pegged its upstream capital expenditure for the December quarter at $500 million. APA is committed to returning at least 60% of free cash flow to its shareholders.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

APA — a leading upstream oil and gas company — carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Apart from APA, investors interested in the energy sector might also look at operators like Delek US Holdings DK, EOG Resources EOG and TechnipFMC plc FTI. Each of these companies has a Zacks Rank of 2.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Delek US Holdings: DK beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters at an average of 34.2%.



Delek US Holdings is valued at around $1.6 billion. DK has seen its shares move down 22.8% in a year.



EOG Resources: EOG Resources beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. EOG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.



EOG Resources is valued at around $71.6 billion. EOG has seen its shares drop 16.5% in a year.



TechnipFMC: The 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI indicates 1,667.7% year-over-year earnings per share growth. Over the past 60 days, TechnipFMC saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 6.8%.



TechnipFMC is valued at around $9.4 billion. FTI has seen its shares surge 75.3% in a year.

