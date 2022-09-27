APA (NASDAQ:APA) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.25

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of November to $0.25. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.6%, which is below the industry average.

APA's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, APA's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 11.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 4.8% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NasdaqGS:APA Historic Dividend September 27th 2022

APA Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.60 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.50. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.8% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. APA has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 162% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like APA's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that APA is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for APA (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

