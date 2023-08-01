APA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of APA Corp (Symbol: APA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.69, changing hands as low as $39.44 per share. APA Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $30.15 per share, with $50.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.51. The APA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
