APA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of APA Corp (Symbol: APA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.22, changing hands as low as $40.98 per share. APA Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.95 per share, with $51.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.05. The APA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

