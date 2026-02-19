Markets

APA Group H1 Profit Rises; Confirms Full-year EBITDA Outlook

February 19, 2026 — 02:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - APA Group (APAJF.PK), an energy infrastructure company, reported net profit after tax of A$95 million for the first half, significantly higher than A$34 million for the same period a year ago, primarily helped by lower net finance costs.

EBITDA increased 7.7% to A$1.046 billion from A$971 million last year. Excluding one-time items, underlying EBITDA rose 7.6% year-on-year to A$1.092 billion.

The company has declared a distribution of 27.5 cents per security, up 1.9% from last year.

For the full year, APA Group continues to expect underlying EBITDA of A$2.12 billion to A$2.20 billion. The company also projected a full-year distribution of 58 cents per security, up 1 cent from the prior year.

